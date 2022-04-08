ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Man arrested in Florida in connection with Hampton homicide, house fire

By Sarah Fearing
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKKHT_0f3H2wh800

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a homicide on Lake Tower Drive in Hampton.

33-year-old Hampton resident Ronald Ivan Scott was arrested in Orlando, Florida, Hampton police announced Thursday night.

He remains in custody at the Orange County Jail and is charged with murder and arson.

Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly putting anti-Biden sticker on gas pumps

Scott’s arrest comes two days after 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah was found dead inside a home. Officials found evidence of a fire in the home, as well.

Owusu-Koramoah is the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah .

He attended William & Mary and also played football there. He graduated in 2020. Both Owusu-Koramoah brothers went to Bethel High School in Hampton.

Man’s death at home on Lake Tower Drive ruled a homicide Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Florida, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, VA
City
Florida, MA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#House Fire#Cleveland Browns#Bethel High School
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy