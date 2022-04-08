Man arrested in Florida in connection with Hampton homicide, house fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a homicide on Lake Tower Drive in Hampton.
33-year-old Hampton resident Ronald Ivan Scott was arrested in Orlando, Florida, Hampton police announced Thursday night.
33-year-old Hampton resident Ronald Ivan Scott was arrested in Orlando, Florida, Hampton police announced Thursday night.

He remains in custody at the Orange County Jail and is charged with murder and arson.
Scott’s arrest comes two days after 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah was found dead inside a home. Officials found evidence of a fire in the home, as well.
Owusu-Koramoah is the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah .
Owusu-Koramoah is the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah .

He attended William & Mary and also played football there. He graduated in 2020. Both Owusu-Koramoah brothers went to Bethel High School in Hampton.
