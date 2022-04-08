Michigan Resident Facing Plethora of Felony Charges Following Arrest in Caldwell County Thursday
A Jackson, Michigan resident is facing a plethora of felony charges following a Thursday arrest in Caldwell County....www.northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri still loves its citizens. doesn't take lightly to people trafficking drugs w weapons. shoulda went around. those coastal states will put up with that kind of trash, not so much in the midwest.
