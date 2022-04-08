ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 On Your Side Forecast: Cool, Damp Day

WZZM 13
www.wzzm13.com

WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cool, dreary, and damp start to the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a chilly one in the bluegrass after a stormy evening. Today looks to stay cool, damp, dreary, and a little windy at times. Temps today will likely drop from near 50 to about 40 into the day. Scattered light showers and mostly cloudy skies are likely to prevail. This should change and we bounce into spring tomorrow! Temps will get back up near 60 degrees and usher in an active pattern. Monday looks to also stay mostly dry near the upper 60s. This will change into Tuesday as an upper-level low meanders its way into our backyard. This will bring heavy rain and gusty winds till Thursday. This will also give us two cold fronts and temps will drop back to the upper 50s and low 60s. By the weekend things look to dry up with cooler temps.
LEXINGTON, KY
WOOD

Long Period of Cool and Occasionally Damp Weather

Above is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. We’re starting a 2-week period when temperatures overall may be cooler than average, with occasional periods of light, mixed precipitation. If you look at the map…the cooler-than-average weather may extend from coast-to-coast with only Florida Peninsula and a small part of SE Georgia expected to see above average temperatures.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WBTV

One more cool day, then back to the 60s tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pour yourself an extra-large cup of coffee this morning. Between the time change AND the cold temps, you deserve it!. Yesterday was a doozy! We went from early morning thunderstorms to a windy and cold afternoon. Today will be considerably quieter. It won’t be considerably warmer, though. Highs will still be running more than 10 degrees below average as we just barely make it to 50 this afternoon. It will be sunny and a little less windy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Turnto10.com

After a cool end to the weekend, milder days are ahead

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It felt more like a mid-winter day on our Sunday, but fortunately, this is the last of the cold for a while. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. As high pressure moves away from us to the southeast and a weak warm...
CRANSTON, RI
WTAJ

A chilly, damp day is coming on Wednesday

We’ll have a good deal of clouds tonight with just scattered sprinkles. The clouds will keep temperatures from dropping too much with lows in the 30s to near 40. A warm front will bring plenty of clouds on Wednesday with rain developing. The clouds, rain, and an easterly flow will combine to make a chillier day. Highs will be in the 40s. It will also become breezy on some of the ridges.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Pleasant days, cool nights ahead

From James Spann and the ABC 33/40 Weather Blog: A CHANCE TO DRY OUT: We are forecasting dry weather for Alabama through early next week. Look for a partly sunny sky today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s the average high for Birmingham on March 24 is 69. The weekend will feature sunny days and clear nights, but temperatures remain below average. The high Saturday will be in the mid 60s, followed by low 60s Sunday. Mornings will be chilly coldest morning will come early Sunday with 30s likely for most of North/Central Alabama. Some frost is likely, and colder spots will likely see a late season freeze.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

