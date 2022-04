After a three-year hiatus, Daiku Suzuki’s Engineered Garments and Vault by Vans reunite once again for a laceless take on the iconic Vans Era skate shoes. The upcoming pairs arrive in four different colorways including “Beige/White,” “Black/White,” “White/White,” and “Black/Black.” Uppers come mismatched, arriving in an inverted mix of leather, suede, and canvas, while white eyelet loops run solely down the inner side of the sneakers. Additional details include fabric tags on the laterals and emblems on the heels that match the base colors, and UltraCush layered insoles and classic rubber sole units below complete the design.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO