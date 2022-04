Think back to your childhood — did you ever enjoy a refreshing root beer float, or just an ice cream float in general? The combination of vanilla ice cream and root beer is incredibly satisfying, thanks to the smoothness of the ice cream and the carbonation from the soda. Doesn't it make your mouth water just thinking about it? As adults, it's still fun to indulge in the occasional root beer float, but what if we told you that there's an adult version that is just as good and involves real beer instead of root beer?

