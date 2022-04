I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: It doesn’t matter if your routine is full of wonderful serums and 5-star rated creams if you don’t use sun protection daily. Not only are sunscreens essential to our health, but if you’re at all interested in anti-aging, the best preventative care you can take is to consistently use an SPF. Whether you’re at the office, at the beach, or in your apartment all day–wear sunscreen. Your future self will thank you. The good news is, these days we are inundated with options. You can get low-cost sunscreens, tinted sunscreens, and foundations with sun protection. And, of course, there are mineral SPFs, too.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO