ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Robinhood Stock Slides As Goldman Cuts Rating To 'Sell', Questions Path To Profitability

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBWZF_0f3H0wlY00

Update at 10:30 am EST

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report shares tumbled Friday after analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their rating on the retail trading platform to sell, arguing the group could struggle to reach its goal of turning a profit by next year.

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance lowered his rating on Robinhood to 'sell', from 'neutral', while cutting his prive target by $2, to $13 a share, citing "fading retail engagement" and weakening growth in adding new accounts.

Robinhood moved to arrest its declining revenue growth late last month with the extension of its trading day from 7 am eastern to 8 am eastern and plans to introduce 24-hour trading on its retail platform that would give customers "unprecedented access to the financial markets."

“We believe this lack of clarity around the path to profitability will prevent the stock from re-rating higher,” Nance said, adding that headwinds to profitability in 2023 require solid macro-economic tailwinds and organic revenue growth of more than 10%.

"In the near term, intra-quarter app download data suggests user growth has remained depressed, and we see an acceleration in user growth as a key requirement for shares to re-rate higher," Nance added. "Additionally, while the company has negotiated much better economics on crypto trading, we see the decline in broader industry crypto volumes largely offsetting this tailwind."

Robinhood shares were marked 7.2% lower in early Friday trading to change hands at $11.21 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 40%.

Robinhood, which found itself at the center of the meme-stock controversy last year when it froze access to certain customer accounts, said March quarter revenues would fall below $340 million, likely as a result of lower equity and cryptocurrency trading volumes.

For the three months ending in December, Robinhood had a net loss of $423 million on revenues of $363 million, with compensation expenses eating into its bottom line and monthly active users falling 8% from the three months ending in September.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Still Sees Bitcoin Heading to $1 Million

Renowned money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, remains one of bitcoin’s biggest evangelists. “We think bitcoin has just begun” Wood said in an interview on CNBC. Institutions are just starting to catch up to individuals in using bitcoin, she said. Wood called the world’s...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Which Stocks Beat Estimates and Have Upside Potential? Goldman Has Ideas.

One list includes companies for which Goldman's 2022 earnings-per-share estimates exceed the Wall Street consensus. Goldman Sachs put out a couple of interesting stock lists at the end of the first quarter. One consists of companies for which Goldman has a 2022 earnings-per-share estimate that exceeds the consensus. · No....
STOCKS
International Business Times

US Stocks Slide In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks retreated in the opening minutes of Friday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 182.11 to 34,289.65 at 9:34 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 18.06 to 4,393.61. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved lowerer 68.87 to 13,546.91.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading
TheStreet

Is There a Housing Bubble? Here's What Experts Say

With the price of the average American home jumping by nearly 35% since the start of the pandemic, there are a lot of people waiting anxiously for a bubble — or even the smallest of dips to get their way in with a down payment. Early signs pointing to...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Promise a New and Futuristic Car

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report have revolutionized and continue to transform the automotive industry. Nearly 20 years after the creation of the company -- Tesla was founded in 2003-- they are finally seeing their domination and their achievements become the benchmark to be copied for both legacy carmakers and new car manufacturers.
AUSTIN, TX
TheStreet

Crypto Exchange Founder Sees Bitcoin Falling to $30,000

The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 has traded in synch with bitcoin recently. Bitcoin slid 10% year to date through Friday, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 12%. This correlation is a bad sign for the world’s largest digital currency, says Arthur Hayes, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMex. “If the NDX [Nasdaq 100] tanks, it will take crypto down with it,” he wrote in a blog post.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Veteran Investor: Oil Price Spike May Mean Recession

Commodity prices have soared recently, thanks to strong demand and the interruption of supply caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. The S&P GSCI commodity price index has jumped 27% so far this year. Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of money manager GMO, sees commodities continuing their ascent for the short and long term.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Amazon Has a Secret Weapon Against Rising Labor Costs

For decades Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report story has been about growth as the company transformed from a small online bookstore to the global e-commerce behemoth that it is today. To fuel that growth, the company has invested hundreds of billions of dollars in acquisitions, technology and, perhaps...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Rocket Lab USA Shares Slide On Q1 Revenue Guidance Cut

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) announced the launch window for its next Electron mission, a dedicated mission for Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) through global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc., begins April 1, 2022, UTC. The delay in launch window opening is weather related and will result in this...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Winnebago Industries' Stock Slides Post Q2 Results

Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 38.7% year-on-year, to $1.17 billion, beating the consensus of $1.10 billion. Towable segment revenue grew 47.2% Y/Y to $646.6 million, driven by unit growth due to the strong consumer demand and increased pricing across the segment. Motorhome revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

In Case Goldman Sachs Is Right About U.S. Steel: It's Been A Top Name For Us Recently, But Goldman Reiterated Its Sell Rating On U.S. Steel This Week.

U.S.-led sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine have put upward pressure on steel prices recently, as Russia is one of the world's top steel exporters. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has been one of our top ten names recently, in our system's daily ranking of securities by its gauges of stock and options market sentiment. For example, it was a top name last Thursday, on March 17th.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy