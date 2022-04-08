ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foresthill, CA

Foresthill Divide Elementary School Beautification Day

By Cindy Uptain, Interim Superintendent
 3 days ago

Beautification day was held on Saturday, May 26. We had a great turn out. I would say there were at least 20 volunteers. Most were staff/families and Board members/families. There were a couple of volunteers from other families within...

