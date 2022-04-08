Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini looks into the forecast for Axiom Space launch

FLORIDA — The Axiom Space launch needs the perfect weather conditions to lift off today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini checked out what the forecast will look like for later this morning in Florida.

So far, there has been a light northwestern breeze with temperatures in the 60′s.

>>Axiom Space gear up to launch first-ever private flight to ISS today

Around 11:17 a.m., when blastoff is scheduled, temperatures will be around 69.

What Axiom Space officials don’t want are strong cross breezes, thunderstorms, or lightning in the area.

If for any reason, the flight has to be scrubbed today, they will have another chance to launch on Saturday around 10:54 a.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group