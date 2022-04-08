ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini looks into the forecast for Axiom Space launch

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5TZF_0f3H0dEz00

FLORIDA — The Axiom Space launch needs the perfect weather conditions to lift off today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini checked out what the forecast will look like for later this morning in Florida.

So far, there has been a light northwestern breeze with temperatures in the 60′s.

>>Axiom Space gear up to launch first-ever private flight to ISS today

Around 11:17 a.m., when blastoff is scheduled, temperatures will be around 69.

What Axiom Space officials don’t want are strong cross breezes, thunderstorms, or lightning in the area.

If for any reason, the flight has to be scrubbed today, they will have another chance to launch on Saturday around 10:54 a.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Axiom Space, SpaceX target April for ISS launch with private crew

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Axiom Space and SpaceX have pushed back their planned launch date of the Axiom Mission 1, which will take the first-ever all-private crew to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center, according to a news release. Pending range availability, Ax-1 will launch no earlier...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
WRDW-TV

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A nice warm-up will begin this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the middle/upper 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 3 to 6 mph. The first of two storm systems for the upcoming week arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. The daylight hours should be mainly dry Tuesday with partly sunny skies, but rain is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WANE-TV

Take a look: NASA SLS moon rocket at launch pad at Kennedy Space Center

Here’s a look at NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Friday (3/18). NASA said crews started moving the rocket from the Vehicle Assembly Building Thursday at 5:47 p.m. and it reached the pad at 4:15 a.m. on Friday. Engineers will do a dress rehearsal in April and an uncrewed test flight is scheduled for later this year, according to NASA. (CBS Newspath)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday and forward. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 11: School closings: Follow this link Colleges: University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14. Williston State College will be closing at 12:15 p.m. […]
BISMARCK, ND
Interesting Engineering

New launch date for Axiom, the private ISS trip, caps a hectic week for space exploration

A private company will be sending a mission to the International Space Station for the first time. At least, it will eventually. On Friday, the company behind the project announced another delay. Startup Axiom Space and launch partner SpaceX "are now targeting no earlier than April 3" to launch the mission. The launch was initially slated for last October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KOMU

Forecast: Looking at a rainy end to the week

The mild stretch of temperatures will continue for a few more days, before a cold front brings rain and a much cooler end to the week. Sunny skies are expected through the day with winds out of the south that will gust up to 20 mph at times. This combination of sunshine and wind will help boost temperatures into the middle to upper 70s for the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Launch#Meteorologist#Thunderstorms#The Axiom Space#Iss#Blastoff#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Severe weather expected from Gulf Coast to Great Lakes

NEW YORK — A major spring storm hits the western U.S. Monday with snow, high winds and blizzard conditions. The storm will move into the central U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a multi-day severe weather outbreak to millions. Another storm system in the mid-South will bring the first...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Goose Population Boom Creates Messy Situation At Santa Clara Park

SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – A goose population boom is creating a messy situation at Central Park in Santa Clara. The park’s pathways and the grassy knolls are stained and spotted with goose droppings and park users say it can be hard to get around cleanly. “As I was coming around, I just got into a bunch and bunch of poop,” said Addie Swift who described a walk in the park that became something foul. “I was kind of like watching everywhere I was stepping so I wouldn’t get any poop on the bottom of my shoes,” Swift told KPIX 5. The city estimates...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Independent

Hubble Space Telescope reveals two strange planets where it rains vapourised rock and the atmosphere is ‘sunburned’

New research from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed details behind two ‘super-hot Jupiter’ planets, one where it rains vapourised rock and another where its atmosphere is being “sunburned” by its star.‘Hot Jupiters’ are extremely large planets that experience scorching temperatures due to their proximity to their sun. These bodies reach temperatures above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize most metals, including titanium, and are the hottest planetary atmospheres humans have ever discovered."We still don’t have a good understanding of weather in different planetary environments," said David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, co-author...
ASTRONOMY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
67K+
Followers
96K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy