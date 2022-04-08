Dog Farting Awareness Day started on social media in 2014

April 8 (UPI) -- Dog Farting Awareness Day, celebrated annually on April 8, highlights the ways a canine's gas-passing habits can offer insight into the animal's health.

The holiday began on social media in 2014, with dog owners and organizations including the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Heritage Humane Society in Virginia spreading the word with memes and hashtags.

The ASPCA declared April 8, 2014, to be the first annual Dog Fighting Awareness Day, but it was unclear whether the creation of the two observances was connected or mere coincidence.

Dog Farting Awareness Day is now a day for animal organizations and dog lovers to share tips about canine digestive health. Flatulence in dogs is most commonly caused by canines swallowing air while eating, but excessive farting accompanied by vomiting or diarrhea can be a sign of more serious health issues.

Other holidays and observances for April 8 include Draw a Picture of a Bird Day, National All is Ours Day, National Empanada Day and Zoo Lovers Day.