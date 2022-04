WATERFORD — The Trimble softball team used a big third inning to score a road victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. Trimble won at Waterford on Friday, 8-6. The Tomcats scored six runs in the top of the third inning to go ahead 7-3 and never looked back. Joelle Richards, a freshman, went the distance inside the pitching circle for Trimble. She struck out one, only walking two. She...

WATERFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO