Richmond, VA

Woman Killed in Crash with RPD Unit

 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - UPDATE: Richmond Police now say it appears neither of the civilians involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts. They have been identified as Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who remains hospitalized in serious condition, and Tracey Williams, 19, who later died at the hospital.

ORIGINAL: Richmond Police say a 19 year old woman was killed Thursday night when the Buick she was in was involved in an accident with a Richmond Police Unit at Bells and Castlewood Roads. Richmond Police say the unit was responding to an alleged burglary on Clarkson Road.

Police say the woman was ejected from the vehicle. The two officers are suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the 18 year old man, who was in the car with the woman, is in critical condition. The accident occurred around 10:42 pm.

Police are looking into exactly what lead to the crash. This is the second fatal crash involving a local police officer in the last 8 days.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith says that the officers injured in the crash are identified as Richard Johnson and Dquan Walker. They both suffered head injuries, though one of the officers has what is described as a traumatic brain injury and has a longer road to recovery.

Chief Smith says that the officers were responding to a Code 1 Burglary, which meant that they were allowed to use their lights and siren, though it's not clear if they actually had them deployed.

The crash is under investigation by the RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Detective W. Kress at 804-646-0280.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith Photo credit Jeff Stapleton, WRVA

