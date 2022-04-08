ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roy Hodgson urges Watford to restart their push for survival against Leeds

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Watford boss Roy Hodgson knows the team must start from “point zero” when they bid to restart their survival push against Leeds.

The Hornets were pushed back to second bottom of the table after relegation rivals Burnley secured a late 3-2 win over Everton on Wednesday night.

Watford now sit three points from safety, but have played a match more than both the sides above then.

Despite the complexities of just how the survival battle may play out over the closing eight games, Hodgson wants his side totally focused on the here and now.

“Every game you go into it from point zero – they want to win and have the capabilities of winning the game, as they have shown recently by winning two matches back to back,” Hodgson said.

“But we want to win too and we believe we also have the capability.

“It is really just a question of having prepared the team as best as we can, we think, to help them face the challenges that Leeds are going to pose for us.

“We have just got to hope that we can bring it off on the day and give that performance which we need if we are going to get points.”

Watford were beaten 2-0 at Liverpool last weekend, coming out on the wrong end of a controversial VAR decision which saw Fabinho score a late penalty to seal victory.

Despite the defeat, Hodgson felt his team had shown enough to give him cause for optimism

“I need a similar performance, that is what I really need,” the former England boss said.

“Reactions are when you feel your team has done badly or you feel your team has not worked hard enough or hasn’t played in the right way and you want to see something totally different.

“That is where I think I would use the word reaction, but I don’t think I want to use the word reaction after what I have seen from the team at Southampton and Liverpool.

“I would like to see a lot more of the same and of course I would like to see us being a bit more fortunate in front of goal and creating a few more goal chances.”

Leeds had looked set to be dragged into the relegation scrap after a poor run of form under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, with new American coach Jesse Marsch now at the helm, they have put together a three-match unbeaten run.

“Since Marcelo Bielsa took over Leeds, and now Jessie Marsh has come in, we have seen a Leeds side that is very competitive,” Hodgson said.

“We have seen a Leeds side that had a fantastic season last season and looks like they are pulling well away from the relegation zone this season.

“So that is going to be regarded as a great success for Leeds United Football Club.”

Related
newschain

Watford boost survival hopes with vital win over Southampton

A brace from Cucho Hernandez kickstarted Watford’s survival bid with a 2-1 win at Southampton. The Colombia attacker struck twice in the first half and although Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the hosts before half-time, the Hornets held on to register only their sixth Premier League win of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Jesse Marsch
newschain

Under-21 boss Lee Carsley urges England to maintain push

England Under-21 boss Lee Carlsey vowed to keep attacking and wants more from his Young Lions despite a 4-1 win over Andorra. Folarin Balogun, Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Gordon eased the Young Lions to victory and ensured they made it 50 European qualification games unbeaten. Albert Rosas pulled...
SPORTS
newschain

Andy Robertson dismisses talk of unprecedented quadruple for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists an unprecedented quadruple is not a topic of discussion within the dressing room. Having already won the Carabao Cup in February, Jurgen Klopp’s side remain the only team capable of winning all four trophies this season although the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium has left the advantage with Manchester City in terms of the Premier League race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Charlie Mulgrew urges Dundee United to gear up for top-six push

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew admits preparation is crucial with their top-six ambitions set to be decided by “small margins”. United are among six teams separated by a point in the middle of the cinch Premiership, with three top-six places up for grabs in the next three-match period.
SOCCER
newschain

Carlos Corberan insists Huddersfield will not be easing up after going third

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan insisted his team will not be easing up after opening up a six-point safety buffer in the battle for a Championship play-off spot. Seventh-placed Blackburn are now two wins adrift of the Terriers, who moved up to third after second-half goals by Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured a 2-0 home win over fellow top-six hopefuls Luton.
SOCCER
Sports
newschain

Michael Duff urges Cheltenham to push on after hitting 50-point mark

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff wants his team to drive on after a 3-1 home win over AFC Wimbledon took them to the magic 50-point mark. Goals in the last 10 minutes from Callum Wright, George Lloyd and Alfie May saw the Robins storm back from 1-0 down following Jack Rudoni’s goal at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, leaving the Dons without a win in 19.
SPORTS
newschain

Kevin Sinfield says ‘inspirational’ Rob Burrow has changed attitudes towards MND

Kevin Sinfield continues to be inspired by Rob Burrow and believes his former Leeds team-mate has “galvanised” the public perception of motor neurone disease. The pair shared a dressing room at the Rhinos for nearly 15 years and returned to their old stomping ground of Headingley Stadium on Monday morning to celebrate the launch of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 14, 2023.
RUGBY
newschain

Kenny Shiels: World Cup qualification ‘out of the equation’ for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Women manager Kenny Shiels has conceded defeat in the quest to make it to next year’s World Cup ahead of taking on free-scoring England. The Green and White Army retain a miniscule chance of overhauling the Lionesses at the top of Group D but are just three points behind second-placed Austria in the battle for a play-off spot with three games to go.
SPORTS
