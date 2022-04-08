ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Lt. William Lebo remembered during Celebration of Life

By George Stockburger
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

(WHTM) – Friends and family of Lebanon City Police Department Lieutenant William Lebo gathered to honor the life of a beloved husband, father, and officer who died in the line of duty after dedicating 40 years to his community.

Lt. Lebo’s Celebration of Life began at 11 a.m. at The Giant Center eight days after he died in the line of duty while responding to a burglary on March 31.

The celebration of life was attended by hundreds of friends, family, and officers from across the commonwealth. Lt. Lebo was eulogized by his wife, Lora Lebo, and Lebanon City Police Lt. Eric Sims.

“I was blessed to have 14 years of wonderful,” said Lora Lebo. “He was my everything.”

Lora Lebo thanked the community for “literally holding us and our families up during this time.” She shared stories of first meeting him 24 years before their first date, which is when he proposed with a necklace she was wearing at the service.

“I just knew he was my person.”

Lt. Sims, who Lora Lebo described as their “Lebanon cop son”, said Lt. Lebo believed officers “should stop frequently just to speak with the residents so they were friendly and comfortable with the police force.”

“He truly loved to serve for the last 40 years,” said Sgt. Sims.

Lora and Lt. Sims shared Lt. Lebo’s love for family, his fellow officers, cars, and quiet Sundays.

The full Celebration of Life can be watched below in its entirety

The procession for Lt. Lebo began at 9:15 a.m. from Christman’s Funeral Home in Lebanon and traveled to Rt. 422.

The procession then headed west on Rt. 422 to North Lingle Avenue at the Lebanon/Dauphin County line, north on North Lingle Avenue to Hersheypark Drive, and then west on Hersheypark Drive to the Giant Center.

His casket was unloaded inside the Giant Center and carried in by members of the Lebanon City Police Department.

Full Coverage: Remembering Lt. Lebo

A travel advisory has been issued for the area as the procession leaves Hershey for Lt. Lebo’s private burial.

In lieu of flowers, Lt. Lebo’s family is asking that donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316, or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

A card collection box has been set up in the Lebanon City Police Department’s lobby on 400 S. 8th Street.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on April 8.

Lt. Lebo’s full obituary can be read below:

William Lebo’s end of watch occurred on Thursday evening, March 31, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Lora, his daughter, Corinne, and his mother, Rina, as well as his brothers, Richard Lebo and his wife Denise, and Jerry Lebo and his wife Colleen, and three nephews, their spouses and children. He is predeceased by his father, Sterling Lebo and his sister, Patricia Lebo. All of the family resides in Lebanon County. He is also survived by his wife’s loving family, the Reverend Dr. Jeffery Seeley and Dale Seeley, Anne and Thomas Beattie, Paula and James Kopcho, their children and grandchildren, who all adored him.

William was born in Vicenza, Italy to Sterling (Bud) and Onorina, coming to the United States when Sterling, serving in the United States Army, returned home. He resided in Lebanon County for the rest of his life. He began his service to the City of Lebanon Police Department in September of 1982, and would have retired effective May 1. William was promoted to Sergeant in 2002, and shortly thereafter, prior to his swearing in, he was injured in the line of duty, breaking both legs. He was later promoted to Lieutenant, and spent the last 10 years managing the patrol platoons.

William and Lora were married in 2009, and spent the past 14 years traveling, golfing, and holding every minute of life as precious. He never met an IPA he didn’t like, was a member of the Antique Automobile Club Association, and loved to tinker with cars and all modes of transportation. He never hesitated to pick up a check, always saying, “Don’t give it a second thought.” Even though it was not obvious, he was hysterically funny. Everyone who loves him will have a hole in their heart forever.

A celebration of William’s life will be held at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316 or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

