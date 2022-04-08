ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Food prices soar to record levels globally; Biden to celebrate Jackson’s confirmation; Day 1 at the Masters

news8000.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at...

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
morningbrew.com

Fertilizer prices hid record highs, sparking fears of a global food crisis

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine could “spiral into a global hunger crisis,” and one of the main causes might be a bit surprising: soaring fertilizer prices. Industrial-scale crops require a little more love than your window-sill succulents; farmers across the...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Celebrity#Tornado#Birthdays#Cnn
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

Video shows reportedly starving Shanghai residents screaming from homes during weekslong mass COVID-19 lockdown

Chilling videos that went viral over the weekend appear to show starving residents of Shanghai, China screaming out of their windows and jumping to their deaths as the city of 26 million people enters its third week of strict COVID-19 lockdown. The authoritarian order bars people from leaving their apartments for any reason, leaving many to go without food and other basic living necessities for possibly weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy