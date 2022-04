If you are a Hyatt fan and you want a big chunk of points, today is the last day to get the Hyatt business card with the 75,000 point bonus!. Last October, Chase and Hyatt revealed their new business card. This was something that had been rumored and wished for and it arrived. Did it meet expectations? What does this new Chase Hyatt business card bring to the table?

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 15 HOURS AGO