Part of Pandemic-Proof, Future Perfect’s series on the upgrades we can make to prepare for the next pandemic. Your poop doesn’t lie. Feces and urine are useful barometers of an individual’s health because what goes into the body inevitably comes out. And thanks to advances in genomic sequencing that allow researchers to decode whatever is present in waste, researchers today can examine sewage to ascertain in real time the presence of drugs like opioids, as well as diseases like salmonella and, increasingly over the past two years, Covid-19.

