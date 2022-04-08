Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19
Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying she would “work at home while following isolation protocols.”
Bowser’s positive test comes during this mini-outbreak in high-level Washington political circles following Saturday night’s Gridiron Club dinner. More than a dozen guests who attended the A-list event — including two Cabinet members, journalists and multiple members of Congress — have tested positive this week.
We are hoping for a healthy and speedy recovery.
source: apnews.com
