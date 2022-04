PORTLAND, Ore. — Oaks Amusement Park. Oaks Amusement Park is opening March 19! You can look forward to rides, classic midway games like ring toss, balloon bust and even arcade games. There is mini golf and plenty of places to soak in the sunshine at the park’s picnic spots. Oaks Park is a Portland institution and if you’ve never been, we suggest you wait for a gorgeous day out and check it out.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 25 DAYS AGO