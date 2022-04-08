ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man attacks, threatens to kill MTA worker who roped off Brooklyn turnstile: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man punched and pulled the hair of an MTA worker while threatening to kill her after she roped off a turnstile at a Brooklyn subway station, police said Friday.

The NYPD released video showing the suspect wanted in Sunday morning’s attack at the Franklin Avenue A/C station in Crown Heights.

Police said he became enraged around 11:30 a.m. as an on-duty MTA booth clerk was roping off a turnstile area at the station due to a service change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYVQ8_0f3GvuVJ00
Police said the man attacked and threatened to kill an MTA worker who roped off a subway turnstile. Photo credit NYPD

The man threatened to kill the worker and then pulled her by the hair and punched her multiple times in the face, police said.

“You’re lucky I don’t have a gun,” he told her before fleeing on foot, according to the Daily News .

The worker suffered pain, swelling and scratches to her face. She was transported by EMS to Brooklyn Hospital Center, where she was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

