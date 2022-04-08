ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Things Today, April 8, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybean futures were modestly higher while corn and wheat were slightly lower in overnight trading as investors square positions ahead of some government reports due out Friday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) and crop production reports at noon...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago futures firm ahead of USDA weekly exports report

(Updates prices, adds comment) April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose in Asian trading on Thursday ahead of a weekly export sales report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while traders kept a close watch on the Ukraine crisis that has disrupted global supplies. The most-active wheat contract on...
Agriculture Online

What is today’s news? | Monday, April 11, 2022

In today’s roundup, catch up on the latest crop progress for this planting season, machinery sales trends, and further spread of avian influenza across the country. The USDA released its second Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 2%, compared to 3%...
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soybeans, corn, consolidate

(Updates with closing prices) April 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn eased on Wednesday, consolidating after two days of gains, as traders watch U.S. weather and planting, while wheat traded mixed pending further sanctions against Russia following reports of civilian deaths in Ukraine. The most-active soybeans on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online

Hunger in Africa surges due to conflict, climate and food prices

NAIROBI, April 5 (Reuters) - Conflict, climate change and rising food and fuel prices are pushing about a quarter of Africans towards hunger, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday. About 346 million people in Africa are facing severe food insecurity, meaning they have likely experienced...
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat firmer on U.S. wheat decline

CHICAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed on Tuesday as worse-than-expected U.S. crop conditions added to global supply concerns already heightened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Corn and soybeans were also higher, bolstered as U.S. growers weigh last-minute planting decisions. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm, corn mixed ahead of U.S. supply and demand outlook

CHICAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Thursday, bolstered by eroding South American production and steady U.S. export sales. CBOT wheat and corn futures eased ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly global supply and demand report due Friday, expected to reflect the potential impact of the war in Ukraine and planting trends in the United States.
Agriculture Online

Iraq says it secured more than 3 million tonnes of wheat -state news agency

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - Iraq's Agriculture Minister Muhammad Karim al-Khafaji said on Wednesday that Iraq has managed to secure three million tonnes of wheat, adding food security has been ensured until the end of the year. On Tuesday, the country's trade ministry said it is working to allocate two...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat jumps to 2-week high on tight supply concerns

* CBOT wheat advances for second consecutive session. * Soybeans down after hitting 2-wk high in early trade (Updates prices) April 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed to a two-week high on Monday, extending gains after the U.S. government's latest assessment of global supply and demand reflected the impact of the Ukraine crisis on Black Sea shipments.
Agriculture Online

Japan weather bureau says 40% chance of La Nina ending during spring

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Monday the La Nina phenomenon was continuing and kept the chance that it would end during the northern hemisphere spring at 40%, unchanged from last month. It also repeated that there was a 70% chance of normal weather patterns returning...
Agriculture Online

Iraq to cancel food imports for three months -state news agency

April 6 (Reuters) - Iraq will cancel all food imports for three months, the state news agency INA reported on Wednesday, citing the prime ministry. The decision is meant to improve food security, the agency said, without elaborating. Iraq is a major grain importer. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Lina...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. futures extend gains as global supply worries linger

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures rose in early trading on Monday, extending gains after the U.S. government's latest assessment of global supply and demand reflected the impact of the Ukraine crisis on Black Sea shipments. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 40-45 cents, corn up 9-10 cents, soy up 16-19 cents

CHICAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 40 to 45 cents per bushel * Wheat rallying on export disruptions from Ukraine and Russia and concerns about the harvest potential of the U.S. crop. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated 30% good to excellent as of April 3, below market expectations for 40%. * The benchmark CBOT May soft red winter wheat contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 45 cents at $10.55-1/4 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 45-1/4 cents at $10.83 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat rose 24-1/4 cents to $11.09-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 9 to 10 cents per bushel * Strong export demand supports corn futures following a USDA report that showed weekly corn export inspections near the high end of market forecasts and news of the biggest corn export sale to China in nearly a year. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 10 cents higher at $7.70-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 16 to 19 cents per bushel * Soybeans rising as calls for a trucker strike in Argentina boost export prospects for U.S. supplies. * Benchmark CBOT May soybeans rose above their 50-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT May soybeans were last up 18-1/2 cents at $16.20-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)
