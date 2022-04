Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Democrats are doomed to lose come time for midterms and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not go away quietly. "They know they're going to lose. And Nancy Pelosi is not going to go quietly. She is going to scream," Cruz said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." "She's already preparing to scream."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO