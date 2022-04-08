ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Police search for man facing child pornography charges; reward offered

By Lauren Rude
 3 days ago

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police continue to search for and ask for the public’s help to locate the current whereabouts of a man facing Possession of Child Pornography charges.

Christopher Andrew Unger faces one count of the third-degree felony.

Anyone with information on Unger’s whereabouts should contact Detective Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341 or submit an anonymous tip.

There is up to a $2,000 reward from the Dauphin County Crime Stoppers program for information that leads to Unger.

