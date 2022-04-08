ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Photos: Cargo jet splits in half after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5Ybs_0f3GumnM00

The Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaría Airport just west of the capital but decided to return after detecting a failure in the hydraulic system.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution. Lawyers for 57-year-old Richard Moore say he shouldn’t face execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

FOUND: Savannah Police locate missing 15-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police have located a previously missing 15-year-old boy. The Savannah Police said in a tweet on April 8 that he is now safe. Christopher Davis is on the autism spectrum and was last seen around noon April 8 in the 11400 block of Largo Drive. That’s less than a mile […]
SAVANNAH, GA
UPI News

Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth

March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable. A video shared to Instagram by the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna shows the young boy taking the zip line through the rain forest.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#Juan Santamar A#Boeing 757#Hydraulic
iheart.com

WATCH: Child Collides With Sloth While Ziplining In Costa Rica

A wild video captured the moment that a boy collided with a sloth while ziplining over the rain forest in La Fortuna, Costa Rica. A tour guide at Go Adventure Arenal Park captured the moment the boy slammed into the sloth and shared the video on Instagram. "I just clocked...
ACCIDENTS
WSAV News 3

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Boeing
WSAV News 3

‘She was my everything’: Ellabell man loses home, wife to tornado

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – The devastating tornado in Bryan County on Tuesday is leaving an Ellabell family without a home and a woman they love. Belinda Thompson, 66, died during Tuesday’s storm, according to the Bryan County Coroner’s Office. According to authorities, eight people were injured. Calvin Thompson, Belinda’s husband, describes her as precious, loving, […]
ELLABELL, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah locals answer what goes in grits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Grits are a tradition in the Coastal Empire and many locals find comfort in the porridge that’s made from dried hulled corn kernels that have been ground to a fine, medium or thick consistency. As simple as they sound, they have been front and center of the ongoing sweet vs. savory debate […]
SAVANNAH, GA
SFGate

Costa Rica Lifts Off With Growing Talent Pool, Film Support, Scenic Locations

With its focus on Costa Rica, the Málaga Festival Industry Zone (MAFIZ) is showcasing the central American country’s bourgeoning film sector and talent with presentations of feature films, works in progress, projects in development and the country’s scenic locations and support opportunties. Costa Rican filmmakers and their...
MOVIES
BoardingArea

Win A Paddleboarding Trip For 2 To Costa Rica!

Maddle Paddleboards is currently running the Maddle In Paradise Sweepstakes!. In the sweepstakes, one, lucky winner will win a trip for two to Costa Rica!. The prize includes airfare, accommodations, activities, two boards and more!. We last went to Costa Rica at the end of 2016. We had a great...
HOBBIES
WSAV News 3

Officer-involved shooting leads to man’s death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One man has died after an officer involved shooting on Sunday morning. The deceased has yet to be identified pending the notification of his next of kin. Police were called to the scene after there was a report of two men fighting near Oglethorpe Avenue and McDonough Street. The caller who […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had flocked to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing 50 people Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, while warning they expect to find more evidence of war crimes in areas abandoned by Russian troops. Photos from the scene showed bodies covered with tarps on the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy