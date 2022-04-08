Photos: Cargo jet splits in half after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica
The Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaría Airport just west of the capital but decided to return after detecting a failure in the hydraulic system.
The Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaría Airport just west of the capital but decided to return after detecting a failure in the hydraulic system.
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0