ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Softball: Titans Sweep Defending PAC Champion Geneva

By Nathan LaRiccia
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER FALLS, Pa. – The Westminster softball team swept the defending Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) champion Geneva in dominant fashion on the road Thursday. "All three areas of the game were working today," said head coach Jan Reddinger. "Pitching, hitting and defense. Both Maddy and Liz buckled down and held a...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: Tigers boys volleyball off to strong start

The North Allegheny boys volleyball team has begun its journey toward contending for a fourth straight PIAA title. The Tigers, ranked No. 1 by the Western PA volleyball coaches association, opened the season by winning their host invitational, going 6-0 in pool play before defeating Penn-Trafford, Manheim Central, Ambridge, Seton LaSalle and Montour en route to the championship.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
City
Grove City, PA
City
Dubois, PA
Beaver Falls, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Challenges aplenty for Pine-Richland boys tennis team

A brief summary of the Pine-Richland boys tennis team’s season so far is that it has been a challenge. Rams coach Dang Siriprasert has had to navigate poor weather that’s led to four match postponements and some canceled practices. There’s also a school band field trip coming that will take four varsity players away for a week.
RICHLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Pac#Titan Sports Hall#Oh Beaver Local
Salem News Online

Salem girls claim East Palestine Invite title

EAST PALESTINE — A pair of Beaver Local athletes ruled the running events on Saturday at the William E. Ward/East Palestine Girls Invitational at Reid Memorial Stadium. Kodi Kinsey claimed the girls running events MVP by winning the 100-meter hurdles (16.25), 300 hurdles (48.34) and by taking fourth in the 200 dash (26.88). Kinsey also won the long jump (16-5).
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Track: William Ward Invitational - Full Results

Results Courtesy of Oh.milesplit.com. East Palestine was the site of the 2022 William Ward Track Invitational, as several area teams participated. The Salem girls were atop the field with 120 points as a team, while McDonald, with 107 points, took first place on the boys side. MVPs:. Boys Running MVP...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Akron Beacon Journal

Nordonia track runs with loaded field at Knight Relays

Against some strong competition, the annual Knight Relays had plenty of successful performances Saturday at Boliantz Stadium. Nordonia co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin were pleased with the early season results and look for continued improvement. The Knight girls tied for third-place out of 13 schools with 55 points.
MACEDONIA, OH
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for April 10, 2022

Last year, the Beaver baseball team snuck into the playoffs by winning its last three section games and finishing tied for fourth place with Quaker Valley in Section 2-4A. After a fantastic start to the 2022 season, these Bobcats won’t be sneaking up on anybody this spring. “This group...
BEAVER, PA
Morning Journal

High school softball Top of the Crop for April 11

1: Keystone 6-1 2: North Ridgeville 6-0 Crop comments: Lots of good play in the first two weeks of the season. Keystone sits at the top of the Crop as it did at the top of Division II state tournament last year. After dropping their first game of the season in South Carolina, the Wildcats have won all of their local games. They have defeated quality teams including Amherst (10-5) and Wellington (11-3). … Avon has the most wins of any area team, with the Eagles’ big Southwestern Conference games against Amherst and North Ridgeville being postponed. Kayla Dykin has been pitching at a high level, throwing a six-inning perfect game with 16 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Olmsted Falls. Amherst has dropped two games, but they were to the Wildcats and North Ridgeville (13-0), the top two teams in the area. The Comets have since won four in a row over Brookside (5-0), Willoughby South (13-5), Midview (3-2) and Avon Lake (3-2). … North Ridgeville has started its season on a roll. The Rangers are tied for first place in the SWC with Avon and are a game above the Comets. They have also defeated Olmsted Falls (12-0), Elyria (6-3) and Brunswick (9-2). … Wellington started strong as well, with an 11-6 win over Elyria Catholic. The Dukes’ losses are to Strongsville, Keystone and to Shelby in the MVD Invitational. They have also defeated Avon Lake, Mapleton twice and Oberlin. … Rocky River split its season opener with Lutheran West and swept Fairview. … North Olmsted started 2-0 before traveling south and falling to Columbus DeSales and Bishop Ready. However, the Eagles bounced back with wins over Bay and Gilmour Academy. … Firelands started 3-3 and has won two in a row, over Clearview (22-4) and a close 6-5 road win against Edison on April 8.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
WANE 15

Late rally falls short as TinCaps drop season opener

DAYTON, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps rallied late, but lost their 2022 opener to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 6-5, on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. After trailing 3-0 and then 6-1, the ‘Caps responded with a run in the eighth and then four in the ninth, but with the bases loaded, […]
DAYTON, OH
The Alliance Review

Area Sports Scoreboard for Sunday, April 10

WP: M. Opalick. LP: Madelyn Bailey (0-1). 2B: Cheyenne Knapp (M), Emma Jackson (M), Audrey Miller (M), Ogden (U), A. Fedor (U), Opalick (U). HR: Miller (M). Notes: Faith Savage had three hits for the Dukes while Audrey Miller homered and doubled. Mia Opalick had four hits for Ursuline, while Ayva Fedor had three.
LAKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy