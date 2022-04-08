ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday, April 8th Weather

By mick
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

TODAY: SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGH: 38 TO 44. WIND: NORTH/NORTHWEST 10 TO 20, GUSTING TO 25 MPH. TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD. LOW: 18 TO 24. WIND:...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Update - Friday, March 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Update (2:09 p.m.): A tornado watch was issued for portions of Southwest Georgia until 7 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in the watch area. Those in the watch should be weather aware and know what to do in case a tornado warning is issued.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday and forward. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 11: School closings: Follow this link Colleges: University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14. Williston State College will be closing at 12:15 p.m. […]
KLTV

Friday’s Weather: Breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday is starting off on a breezy note as westerly winds are already blowing around 10 to 20 mph, and some wind gusts will reach upwards of 35 mph so hold onto your hats! Temperatures will range from the upper 40s and 50s this morning now that we are behind the weak cold front. Highs today will trend a bit warmer than yesterday but will still remain comfy in the middle 60s. This weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and nothing but sunshine! We continue to monitor Monday for another strong storm system that looks to bring widespread heavy rains as well as the potential for widespread severe storms, so out of caution we have issued a First Alert Weather Day from Monday afternoon into the morning hours of Tuesday. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more information on Monday’s severe set up. Some rain could persist into the first half of Tuesday but looks to dry out by the late afternoon. Another weak cold front will move through late Tuesday and that will knock temperatures back down into the middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WALA-TV FOX10

Fair conditions Thursday then severe weather threat Friday

Conditions are fantastic as of midmorning with tons of sunshine and perfect weather for St. Patrick’s Day. Highs will reach the mid-70s later this afternoon. The weather goes downhill tomorrow as severe weather returns to the Gulf Coast ahead of a front. Rain and storm coverage will reach 80% and the severe risk zone is a 2 out of 5. Threats include: heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy