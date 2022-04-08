Weekend Watchlist | Comedies

For the parents of the late actor Cameron Boyce, watching a new posthumously-released movie is a complicated matter.For his mother, Libby Boyce, it is a shuddering experience. She says there are not five minutes that pass when she doesn’t think of her 20-year-old son, who died two years ago after suffering an epileptic attack. “Just looking at the freckle on his neck, or a little movement he makes, it’s just raw, she says.For his father, Victor Boyce, the experience of watching the film, Runt, and seeing his son, is less heartbreaking than not being able to talk to him afterwards,...

