ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Weekend Watchlist | Comedies

By About the Writer
Pitt News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be a rainy weekend in Pittsburgh — again. But you don’t have to let the gloomy weather get you down! Here are some of our favorite comedies to get your spirits up!. Superbad (Hulu) // Patrick Swain, Staff Writer. Many dads make their...

pittnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

David Muir is part of a large group of Good Morning America stars who are celebrating the tenure and achievements of a key member of the team. The ABC anchor joined in to pay tribute to GMA's Robin Roberts ahead of her milestone on-air celebration, when she marks 20 years with the morning show.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Cape Gazette

Comedy Tonight

Last September I made my standup comedy debut at an event, playing an enthusiastic but totally mixed up woman giving a children’s sermon at church. It was very well received, and I breathed that sigh of relief one breathes when one knows one never has to do something again. Bucket list item checked off, for good and all!
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Michael Cera
Person
Emma Stone
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
The Independent

Joy Behar says Whoopi Goldberg will be absent from The View for ‘a while’

Joy Behar says Whoopi Goldberg will be absent from The View for “a while” as she’s filming Prime Video’s upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys.On Monday’s (11 April) episode of the daytime talk show, Behar said: “If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing.”“So she’s gone for a while,” she added. According to Variety, Anansi Boys is being filmed in Scotland.In the six-episode show, Goldberg is set to play the role of Bird Woman, who is the God of Birds...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

He was the Disney Channel’s next big star but died at 20. Now Cameron Boyce’s parents want you to know why

For the parents of the late actor Cameron Boyce, watching a new posthumously-released movie is a complicated matter.For his mother, Libby Boyce, it is a shuddering experience. She says there are not five minutes that pass when she doesn’t think of her 20-year-old son, who died two years ago after suffering an epileptic attack. “Just looking at the freckle on his neck, or a little movement he makes, it’s just raw, she says.For his father, Victor Boyce, the experience of watching the film, Runt, and seeing his son, is less heartbreaking than not being able to talk to him afterwards,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy