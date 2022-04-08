ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

High-profile US politicians testing positive for COVID-19

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy