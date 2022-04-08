High-profile US politicians testing positive for COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Former President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, voluntarily spoke with the January 6 committee for more than five hours of questioning. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses how her testimony could put pressure on aides like Peter Navarro to break their silence and cooperate with the probe. April 5, 2022.
Low and middle income Americans could receive $240 payments every three months for gas relief. Six democratic senators have teamed up to provided energy relief to Americans. Child Tax Credit: Will the credit be extended again in 2022?. Who teamed up?. The average price as of March 16th for a...
Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany questioned the White House's confidence in President Biden after he was caught using cue cards after his Ukraine gaffe suggesting ousting Russian President Vladimir Putin. "This press shop must be scared out of their mind," McEnany told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday. Biden...
Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—One day after the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight-saving time permanent, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged that D.S.T. is a “conspiracy to control clocks.”. “My message to the American people is very simple: be afraid, be very afraid,” Greene said. “He...
It’s a little too soon to start making predictions about what a Republican majority on Capitol Hill would do with power. After all, the midterm elections are still 223 days away, and a lot can (and will) happen between now and then. But given the radicalization of Republican politics,...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper says the State of Emergency will remain in place as North Carolina moves in the next phase in the response to COVID-19. The governor and DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley updated the media at 11:30 a.m. It comes as the state’s percent-positive rate has...
