Republicans are signalling an interest in litigating Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings through the power of Congress’s investigative mandate should the GOP retake control of one or both houses of Congress later this year.A GOP congressman set to chair the House Oversight Committee, which has broad powers to investigate governmental affairs, told Politico in a recent interview that his committee will be “all over” Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings if he chairs the influential panel next year.“The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden,” said Rep James Comer.“We’re going to focus on Hunter Biden not...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO