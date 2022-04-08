ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury Voters Give Nod To Major Tax Hike; Use Tax

By Jaime Mowers
timesnewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShrewsbury residents approved two tax measures at the polls on Tuesday. Prop A — a property tax increase that will raise the current residential tax rate of 37.7 cents per $100 of assessed value to the $1 tax rate ceiling — passed with 855 “yes” votes (60%) to 570 “no” votes...

#Use Tax#St Louis County#Prop A
