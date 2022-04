Special Weather Statement issued for Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 1200 AM EDT. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Passaic River Above Singac. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Portions of the Wayne Town Center parking lot begin to flood. Hobson Avenue and Riverlawn Drive in Wayne begin to flood. Fairfield Road, Fayette Avenue, and Riversedge Road in Wayne can flood as water backs up the Pompton River. Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln Park can also flood due to backwater up the Pompton river. The Pequannock River Park also floods. At 9.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield is subject to closures. At 9.5 feet, Camp Lane and Marginal Road in Fairfield begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EDT Monday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.7 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.3 feet on 01/26/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Stg Time Date Passaic River Singac 8.5 8.6 Mon 6 pm 7.6 7.0 MSG unknown

