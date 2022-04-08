ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MI

Postcard from the Pines: Library Noise

By Editorial Staff
wilcoxnewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week has turned into a topsy-turvy one, to say the least. And so, because of an illness in our family, and that takes president over all, I am giving you a Ghost of a memory. Any stories about the M. Alice Chapin Library pull at Marion’s heartstrings. We’ll...

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Connection

Funfest 2022 and more from the library

Hello, from the Adams County Library System! My name is Erica Duffy and my role in this organization is Development Director. Officially, I’ve been hired to raise funds through donations, sponsors and grants for the 6 library branches in Adams County. These funds are used for short-term and long-term needs to support Adams County Library System’s (ACLS) Mission and Purpose.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Phys.org

From museum to laptop: A visual leaf library is a new tool for identifying plants

Fossil plants reveal the evolution of green life on Earth, but the most abundant samples that are found—fossil leaves—are also the most challenging to identify. A large, open-access visual leaf library developed by a Penn State-led team provides a new resource to help scientists recognize and classify these leaves.
SCIENCE
QuadCities.com

Dr. Jane Simonson from Augustana to Present at the Davenport Public Library

Join us for this program on local women’s history presented by Dr. Jane Simonsen of Augustana College. This program will explore the poems of Mary Brackett Durham, an upper-class white woman who lived in Rock Island in the late 19th century. Her poems, many of them based on the recollections of early settler Susan Lewis, romanticize race relations in the region and consign Native Americans to a ghostly past. At the same time, they offer glimpses of a more complex set of economic and political relationships that are often glossed over in public memory. Using Durham’s poems as an example, we’ll consider white women’s historical lack of access to academic forms of history-writing, their problematic use of the “vanishing Indian” myth to understand and shape public memory, and the ways that their accounts have influenced local history even today.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Times-Gazette

What's happening at Loudonville Public Library? You can't imagine what a busy place it is

LOUDONVILLE – With a new roof replacement nearing completion, the 24-hour library branch in Perrysville under construction, a levy on the May 3 primary election ballot, and a number of new or ongoing programs underway, it's a busy time at the Loudonville Public Library.  Melissa Mallinak, library director, reported the roof replacement is the largest part...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Marion, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy