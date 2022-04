When was the last time you checked the back of your Xbox Series X? Last month? Never? Well, it might be worth having a peek to see what's going on behind the scenes. As Reddit (opens in new tab) user u/Tea-Mental shared in r/XboxSeriesX, you might want to check the back of your Xbox once in a while. Their picture showed a very dusty Xbox Series X, with many of the console's air vents blocked as a result. This can, of course, cause the console to overheat and negatively impact performance as a result. Worst-case scenario, an accumulation of dust could lead your Xbox Series X to malfunction. And no one wants that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO