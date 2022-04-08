Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt
By AP News
wtmj.com
3 days ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces early Friday hunted down and killed a Palestinian man who had opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv, killing two and wounding over 10 in an attack that caused scenes of mass panic in the heart of the bustling...
JERUSALEM (AP) - A knife-wielding Arab man on Tuesday killed four people and seriously wounded two others in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba before he was shot dead by armed residents, police said. Police said the attacker careened his car into a cyclist and stabbed five people across a...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former top NATO commander has said Western fears “about nuclear weapons and World War III” have left it “fully deterred” and Vladimir Putin “completely undeterred” as the Russian leader pursues his increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has 'unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol' as Liz Truss vows to hold Putin to account amid reports Ukrainian troops were hit by an agent dropped from a drone - after Zelensky warned of impending chemical attacks. The unidentified agent is said to have been dropped on the southern port...
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
In a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to provide more weapons to his country as Russia regroups and possibly prepares for an even bloodier assault in Ukraine. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.
