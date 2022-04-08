ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt

By AP News
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces early Friday hunted down and killed a Palestinian man who had opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv, killing two and wounding over 10 in an attack that caused scenes of mass panic in the heart of the bustling...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Police: 4 Israelis killed in stabbing attack, suspect shot

JERUSALEM (AP) - A knife-wielding Arab man on Tuesday killed four people and seriously wounded two others in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba before he was shot dead by armed residents, police said. Police said the attacker careened his car into a cyclist and stabbed five people across a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israel Israeli#Palestinian Authority#Ap#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
americanmilitarynews.com

Former NATO commander says Western fears of nuclear war are preventing a proper response to Putin

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former top NATO commander has said Western fears “about nuclear weapons and World War III” have left it “fully deterred” and Vladimir Putin “completely undeterred” as the Russian leader pursues his increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia 'unleashes chemical weapons on Mariupol': Liz Truss vows to hold Putin to account amid reports Ukrainian troops were hit by agent dropped from a drone leaving them unable to breathe and dizzy - after Zelensky warned of impending chemical attacks

Russia has 'unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol' as Liz Truss vows to hold Putin to account amid reports Ukrainian troops were hit by an agent dropped from a drone - after Zelensky warned of impending chemical attacks. The unidentified agent is said to have been dropped on the southern port...
MILITARY
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy