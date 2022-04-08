9W closed in Catskill from downed tree and wires
Update: The roadway has reopened
CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on 9W going both directions at Embought Lane in Catskill. The lanes are closed because of a downed tree and downed wires.Road closures in Capital Region from flooding
Road closures in Capital Region from flooding

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.
