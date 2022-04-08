ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

9W closed in Catskill from downed tree and wires

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

Update: The roadway has reopened

CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on 9W going both directions at Embought Lane in Catskill. The lanes are closed because of a downed tree and downed wires.

Road closures in Capital Region from flooding

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

Road closures in Capital Region from flooding

Heavy rain hit the Capital Region over the past 24 hours, and multiple roads in the area are closed because of flooding. Below is a list of every road closure News10 has for the Capital Region. This post will be updated throughout the morning as more roads will close and reopen
Man dies after becoming pinned under tree he was cutting down

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police say a 52-year-old man has died after becoming pinned under a tree. According to police, the man was privately hired to cut down a tree at a home in Schenectady. When the homeowner and neighbors heard a loud bang, they found the man pinned...
New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here's the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
