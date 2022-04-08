ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Concha rips Brian Stelter's non-answer to college freshman: 'Who can defend the indefensible?'

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News contributor Joe Concha called out Brian Stelter after a college freshman challenged the CNN host on several stories the liberal network has gotten wrong or ignored. Concha said Stelter had no answers at the "disinformation conference" because he can't "defend the...

UNITEDWESTAND
2d ago

Stelter got schooled. Good for Christopher, gives me HOPE that at least some of the younger generation is taking NOTICE!!!

