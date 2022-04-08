ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AL

Insurance fraud investigation reveals Hummer buried in south Alabama

By Debbie Williams
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxQZ3_0f3Gpl1G00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Behind a barn off a dirt road in Washington County near the Tibbie community, a track hoe began digging and with every scoop of earth it pulled away what had been buried for six years was slowly revealed a white, 2006 Hummer H2.

“We are looking at an individual who apparently owned this vehicle, that buried the vehicle and collected quite a bit of insurance off of it,” said Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer. He said $22,000 was paid on the insurance claim.

‘Let’s burn this place down’: 2 Alabama men charged in Panama City Beach riot
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOLqj_0f3Gpl1G00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEXtF_0f3Gpl1G00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haovc_0f3Gpl1G00

“We had our suspicions all along,” said Stringer. “We had a vehicle in the last few months that led us to believe that this individual was doing a lot of insurance fraud.”

The owner of the vehicle is listed as Bruce Eugene Parnell. “The vehicle has been buried for six years. We have been looking for this vehicle for several months. We got some tips a few months ago and we just been working on it,” said Stringer.

The sheriff said this is one of 16 insurance claims Parnell has made over the years and has been paid thousands of dollars, “and some of the claims may be legitimate but there again it is just my opinion there may be some that are not.”

Parnell is out of town but when he returns Sheriff Stringer said he will have some questions to answer and possibly some charges to face now that the Hummer he claimed was stolen has now been found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 15

VeganBelle
3d ago

Why not wait until he gets back and is taken into custody to put this story out? If he’s out of town and has gotten word, he may not come back.

Reply
11
DogmammaAL
3d ago

Those who commit insurance fraud and other financial crimes create price increases for the rest of us.

Reply
16
George Alexander-Cook
3d ago

Was it on his properties? Whoever stole it, could have buried it. Need more details.

Reply(3)
11
Related
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Tibbie, AL
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#South Alabama#Wkrg#Sheriff Stringer
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS 42

CBS 42

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy