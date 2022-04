The new Taro protocol basically is an infrastructure that enables the movement of assets over Lightning, be it stablecoins or other assets. On Tuesday, April 4, Lightning Labs announced raising $70 million in a Series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners and Baillie Gifford. Lightning Labs said that it will use these funds to build an infrastructure that would allow users to send money across the world almost instantaneously at a low cost via the Bitcoin network. Dubbed Taro, the new protocol would allow stablecoin transfers on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The Bitcoin Lightning Network is a Layer-2 protocol to speed up Bitcoin transactions and reduce network congestion.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO