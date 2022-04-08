ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Clouds and showers still locked into the forecast

By Jordan Lamers
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The coldest day for a while is planned for this Friday! Cloudy, breezy and chilly with a high of 38 degrees. More of the same with the...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Related
CBS Sacramento

Rain In The Forecast, We Can Hope For Showers Monday/Tuesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With light rain in the forecast, it looks like we can expect some precipitation in the Sacramento area early this week. According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento is expected to get anywhere from .25″ to .50″ of much-needed rain on Monday and Tuesday. North of Sacramento, in areas like Grass Valley, we can expect 1″ to 2″ of rain. According to the N.W.S., the rain will likely begin Monday evening with the bulk of the rainfall falling Tuesday morning. They also advise drivers to be careful on their Tuesday morning commutes, as roads may be slippery and slick. You can check the forecast, here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers, possible thunderstorm, but not a washout

Spotty shower today? Yes. Risk of a gusty thunderstorm later? Yes. A Washout? By no means!It'll be a mostly cloudy day overall, but it really depends on where you are. Farther north, more clouds and a better chance to see a passing shower. The farther south you go, the more sunshine you'll see.Much of the daytime hours will be dry. Highs will range from the upper 50s along the coast to near 70 for inland New Jersey. The city should top out in the low 60s this afternoon. Not bad!The risk of any severe weather holds off until this evening....
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms rolling in Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The frontal system that lead to tornadoes across Texas and into Louisiana earlier in the week will drag a cold front across the ENC Wednesday night into Thursday. By the time this system reaches us, it will have seen its strength reduced. Still, a few strong storms will be possible as the weakened front arrives, making Wednesday evening through Thursday morning First Alert Weather Days. We’ll continue to have a few storms overnight, with some heavier downpours moving in Thursday morning through early afternoon. This will be a soaking storm system with much of ENC getting a much needed 1″ of rain on average, with isolated totals as high as 2 inches possible.
GREENVILLE, NC
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday and forward. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 11: School closings: Follow this link Colleges: University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14. Williston State College will be closing at 12:15 p.m. […]
BISMARCK, ND
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Clouds expected for first day of spring

Forecast: Above average temps continue into our first week of spring!. After we get through some showers and thunderstorms tonight, we’ll be looking at mainly dry and mild conditions. The mornings will get chilly by midweek. Updated: 23 hours ago. Channel 3's Lorin Richardson says scattered showers are possible...
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: On and off showers on Friday; Snow late

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trough of low pressure will bring the threat of rain and snow to the area on Friday and Saturday. After starting the week in the 70s (on Monday), highs will struggle to get back to average and the 30s on Sunday. Rain will be on and off on Friday with about a quarter of an inch in the forecast. The morning will be cloudy and damp with an occasional shower. Snow won’t enter the forecast until after sunset on Friday. Lake Effect snow bands will set up late Friday and increase in intensity early Saturday morning. Snowfall totals will be under an inch for most locations, but expect decent coverage of snow across the area. Impacts overall will be low.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Dreary morning, brief shower possible later, more showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Melissa Cole said though mild and sunny on Friday, scattered showers were possible for Saturday. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Meteorologist Scot Haney said some showers were possible Friday with mild temperatures. However, a winter chill arrives at the end of the weekend. Here is his Friday morning forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Warm for Friday, clouds and showers arrive late

Tonight, we sit under a mainly clear sky. Expect clouds to continue to decrease from the morning showers across our southern counties. Overnight lows sit mild in the low to mid 40s as winds remain light and variable. Also happening tonight is our March full moon, also known as the Worm Moon. Viewing conditions of the moon tonight will be perfect.
ENVIRONMENT
Newsday

Long Island forecast: Snow showers, then a warmer week

Snow showers will be moving across western parts of Long Island Sunday evening, forecasters said in a special weather statement. Long Islanders will see a period of light to moderate snow with visibility briefly reduced down to a half mile in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. Motorists should exercise caution and allow for extra distance between vehicles, the weather service advised.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Clouds, Scattered Shower for the Start of Spring Sunday

Spring arrived today at 11:33 a.m. The weather for the first day of spring from some sun to start the day with clouds - and a few showers - to finish. A weak disturbance moved through the northeast today and it brought another frontal boundary through the state. That translated to an increase in clouds and a scattered shower by late day or evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Sun, clouds, spot showers this weekend

The last weekend of March will feature times of sun and times of clouds and spot showers, along with temperatures very closer to normal for this time of year. A classic winter chill returns early next week. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a couple of spot evening...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Spring sunshine to last all weekend but wintry showers then forecast

The warm and sunny weather is to continue over the weekend and Britons are set to bask in temperatures of up to 20C, before colder and wetter conditions take over next week.Temperatures are well above the average on Friday afternoon, with the mercury hitting 19C in the London and Birmingham areas.However, the dry weather is contributing to high levels of air pollution, with “very high” levels recorded in the south east, and “high” levels across eastern regions, Greater London and Yorkshire and Humberside, according to the Government’s UK air index.People, especially those with a cough or sore throat, are advised...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Clouds, threat of sprinkles linger for Tuesday

A storm system is continuing to work through the region this AM and it will bring the threat of a few sprinkles as we head through the first half of the day. As this low continues to spin through Arkansas, heavier showers will be possible for some of our southern neighborhoods across Northern Arkansas. Clouds will stick around as well but the sunshine begins to peek out for the afternoon with temps rounding out in the low to mid-60s.
ARKANSAS STATE

