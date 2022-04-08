Clouds and showers still locked into the forecast

The warm and sunny weather is to continue over the weekend and Britons are set to bask in temperatures of up to 20C, before colder and wetter conditions take over next week.Temperatures are well above the average on Friday afternoon, with the mercury hitting 19C in the London and Birmingham areas.However, the dry weather is contributing to high levels of air pollution, with “very high” levels recorded in the south east, and “high” levels across eastern regions, Greater London and Yorkshire and Humberside, according to the Government’s UK air index.People, especially those with a cough or sore throat, are advised...
