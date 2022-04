NEW YORK, N.Y. — South Dakota women’s basketball player Hannah Sjerven was selected as the 28th overall pick of the WNBA Draft Monday night by the Minnesota Lynx. Sjerven becomes the first-ever Coyote women’s basketball player to be selected in the WNBA Draft. The Coyotes qualified for the NCAA Tournament all four seasons she was […]

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO