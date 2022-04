Kirk J MacWilliams, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in the Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital of Atlanta, GA. Born on June 21, 1950 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Bernard J. and Jane E. Hoover MacWilliams. A 1968 graduate...

