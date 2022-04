CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — After months of searching, Cuyahoga Heights officially has a new mascot. From henceforth, all of the school district's sports teams will be known at the "RedWolves." The selection is the culmination of a community survey that began back in October of 2021, when the school board unanimously voted to drop the controversial "Redskins" moniker that had been used since the 1940s.

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, OH ・ 19 DAYS AGO