Most days, Erica Gonzalez can be found at the pickleball courts at Solivita in Kissimmee. They’re so popular, she makes sure to reserve a spot. “Everybody thinks of pickleball as an old person’s sport, we’re in a community of 55 and above folks. But it is considered the fastest growing sport in the United States and the world,” said professional pickleball player Erica Gonzalez.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO