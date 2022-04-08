Big Weather's Big Recipe: Diane Wilson's Fudge Jumbles

I am so excited about the next couple of weeks! We are headed to various kitchens among the stars of the ABC11 Universe.

This week head to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson's House. She makes her mom's recipe for Fudge Jumbles. Basically, if you like Peanut Butter Cookies, if you like Hot Fudge, if you like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, well... let's just get to baking!

1 stick of butter, softened

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 egg

1. Combine Cake Mix, Peanut Butter, Butter, and Egg. Mix until crumbly. Diane uses her hands!

2. Reserve 1/3 of mix and put the rest in a sprayed 9x13 casserole dish

3. Mix the chocolate chips and milk and cook in microwave in 20 second intervals until melted. DO NOT BURN! The pour and spread over cake mixture.

4. Crumble the remaining dough over the chocolate.

5. Bake in preheated 350 oven for 30 minutes.

6. Let cool and serve!

It was SOOO good! I thought you could put a scoop of vanilla on it while it was still warm for an amazing dessert. There's a reason I'm a fat guy... Seriously, it was delicious! Thank you to Diane (and her Mom) for a great dessert. I hope you like it!!!