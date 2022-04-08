ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Gibson’s BBQ catches fire in Huntsville

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A barbecue restaurant in Huntsville caught fire on Thursday.

According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), multiple units responded to a blaze at 3319 Memorial Parkway, the address for Gibson’s BBQ. HFR Chief Mac McFarlan told News 19 said the call came in around 6 p.m.

McFarlan said crews reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the restaurant, but fire officials were able to get the blaze under control. There is no report at this time on how the fire began.

Owner Art Sanford says his family has owned the north Alabama staple since 1956, and just this week, the family held a 66-year anniversary celebration. Sanford says this is not the end of Gibson’s.

“This is our life,” Sanford told News 19. “We’ve done it since we were born. This is all we know. We’re here because we love Huntsville and Huntsville loves us. We’ll be back. It might take a little but but Gibson’s won’t be gone. We’ll be back.”

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said there did not appear to be any injuries related to the fire.

This is a developing story.

