(DENVER, Colo.) Coloradans who enjoy fishing in the state's beautiful outdoors can purchase a 2022-2023 fishing license to ring in the new season. The license costs $36.71 and is valid from March 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. Individuals ages 18 through 64 are required to buy a Habitat Stamp for $10.59 with the first license purchase, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 DAYS AGO