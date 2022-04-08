ADM Boys and Girls Track Compete Tomorrow

Grab a great lunch and help with Special Olympics Iowa. Wednesday, April 13th from 11am to 2pm, Texas Roadhouse in Dubuque will be holding its annual fundraising Luncheon which benefits Special Olympics Iowa. Enjoy a free pulled pork lunch, with sides and rolls; served by your local Law Enforcement. Simply leave a donation at your table when you are finished and 100% of that donation goes directly to Special Olympics Iowa. This event is not just in Dubuque though; you can do your part at surrounding Iowa Texas Roadhouse locations in Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Sioux City, Urbandale, and West Des Moines.

