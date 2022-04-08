ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

ADM Boys and Girls Track Compete Tomorrow

By Drew Russell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADM boys and girls track and field will be competing on Saturday in more track and field meets, with the boys to compete at Iowa City West High School and the girls to compete at Roland-Story....

KCRG.com

Former Cedar Rapids Washington basketball coach Don King dies at 92

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Washington basketball coach Don King passed away. He was 92 years old. King coached the Warriors for 27 years. He retired in 1993. The Iowa High School Athletic Association hall of famer won over 500 games including Washington’s only hoops championship in 1969.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WTWO/WAWV

Magill stepping up for Sycamores

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State catcher Grant Magill continues to step up for the Sycamores as they move into the heart of conference play. Head coach Mitch Hannahs says Grant has been doing big things for this team all season long. “Grant’s been good all year. Grant has his best at-bats in key […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KSNB Local4

Kearney Catholic track & field takes first in Top 5 Plays

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In the second edition of our Local4 Top 5 Plays this April, Kearney Catholic track and field sits atop the podium. Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Keck set a new personal record of 16 feet 11 inches in the long jump to win the event at the Broken Bow Invite on Friday.
KEARNEY, NE
Y105

Local and State-wide Fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa

Grab a great lunch and help with Special Olympics Iowa. Wednesday, April 13th from 11am to 2pm, Texas Roadhouse in Dubuque will be holding its annual fundraising Luncheon which benefits Special Olympics Iowa. Enjoy a free pulled pork lunch, with sides and rolls; served by your local Law Enforcement. Simply leave a donation at your table when you are finished and 100% of that donation goes directly to Special Olympics Iowa. This event is not just in Dubuque though; you can do your part at surrounding Iowa Texas Roadhouse locations in Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Sioux City, Urbandale, and West Des Moines.
DUBUQUE, IA

