Tree seedlings will be given away April 22

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding their 51st Annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale. As in the past, the District is offering a variety of New York grown conifers, hardwoods, shrubs, and groundcovers. These seedlings, transplants and other plants are a very low-cost way to prevent erosion, improve water quality in our lakes and streams, to promote wildlife in your area, as well as create noise and visual buffers, and both snow and wind breaks. The Conservation District will be taking orders through Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Pickup date will be Friday, May 13, 2022. Supplies are limited, so order early for the best selection.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO