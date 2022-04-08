Chilly Friday with Scattered Light Showers
Today will be mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered light rain showers possible throughout the afternoon and evening and a northwest breeze adds a chill to the air. Tonight a low of near 32 could mix a few light snow showers with the rain. Tomorrow Cloudy and chilly. Sunday Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0