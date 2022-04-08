ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly Friday with Scattered Light Showers

WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

Today will be mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered light rain showers possible throughout the afternoon and evening and a northwest breeze adds a chill to the air. Tonight a low of near 32 could mix a few light snow showers with the rain. Tomorrow Cloudy and chilly. Sunday Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Rain stays in the forecast, a brief cool down

Partly cloudy, a few will see showers. A high of 60. Rain late tonight with a low of 49. Rain chances improve Wednesday, maybe a thunderstorm. More rain possible Friday. Cooler briefly, the a warm up to the 70s next week. Scattered showers with thunderstorms Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WTWO/WAWV

More rain chances this week

Another breezy day today. High of 63 and low of 49 today. No rain at the statin today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a west wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has deeper moisture west of here and moving this way. Satellite has our next system moving this way but all clear […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers & Windy

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)–The calendar may say spring, but this weather will have you reliving winter, whether you wanted to or not. We can thank a few clipper systems that will pull down cold Canadian air over Maryland. Scattered showers arrive Saturday afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible as this wet weather tracks through. Far Western Maryland will see off and on snow showers for much of the weekend and that will lead to totals between 6 to 8 inches. Once we’re done with the rain in the Baltimore area, we have to deal with a dramatic drop...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mywabashvalley Com
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday and forward. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 11: School closings: Follow this link Colleges: University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14. Williston State College will be closing at 12:15 p.m. […]
BISMARCK, ND
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly weekend, rain and snow showers

A large upper-level storm over the Great Lakes will keep skies cloudy, with occasional showers and chilly temperatures. High temperatures will only reach the mid- to upper 40s. Even colder air will arrive tonight with a disturbance, accompanied by gusty winds and light showers that will change to snow showers Saturday morning–the first of three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WGN TV

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 50s, windy with scattered showers

CHICAGO — Cloudy Tuesday with on/off rain showers. Winds: ESE 10-15 G25. Upper 40s north. 54 at O’Hare. Cloudy tonight rain and thunderstorms. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 51. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Wednesday with on/off rain and thunderstorms....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scattered snow showers snarl traffic throughout Western Pennsylvania

Sunday’s snowy weather has emergency crews responding to a number of crashes across western Pennsylvania as winter makes a last gasp before spring. About an inch-and-a-half of snow that began accumulating late Saturday night caused state police to close the Walworth bridge carrying Lincoln Highway over Route 119 in Southwest Greensburg for a little more than 90 minutes on Sunday morning.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTWO/WAWV

Pans made in Terre Haute are probably still in many kitchens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) Most likely you’ve eaten a turkey or two baked in a roasting pan that was made on the north side of Terre Haute. For more than 100 years, a factory stood on Beech Street. It pumped out special enameled coated cookware used all across the country. Recently, the company closed and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mostly Cloudy/Mild

Mostly Cloudy with Showers and a few T-storms today. High 65 Tonight Showers likely Low 45. Tuesday Partly Sunny. High 70. Strong storms possible midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
WTWO/WAWV

Casino traffic flow addressed at meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Members of the Terre Haute Area Planning Commission and Churchill Downs addressed traffic flow plans for the casino. Earlier this year, Churchill Downs was awarded a license to build the Queen of Terre Haute casino. In Monday’s meeting of the commission, members approved changing the position that the building will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Great Gas Giveaway Sweepstakes

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
HOBBIES
WTWO/WAWV

Don’t want to go to work Monday? UNC coach has you covered

INDIANAPOLIS — In perhaps the hottest game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the eight seeded North Carolina Tar Heels took out their longtime rival Duke University in the Final Four, ending Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 47-year career. North Carolina now faces No. 1 seed Kansas in the title game on Monday. UNC’s rookie coach […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is being done to help fix poverty in Terre Haute?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 2020 Census numbers have been out for a few months, showing the poverty level in Terre Haute is much higher than the state of Indiana as a whole. However, one economic expert and the Mayor said that the poverty level in Terre Haute, is nothing new to them. “Terre […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy