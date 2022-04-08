Lawyers for IC man convicted of sexually abusing a minor ask for continuance in appeal

A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics allegedly became so frustrated while waiting for a taxicab after he was discharged that he attacked a UIHC employee. That’s according to UI Police, who say the incident happened just before 9:00 Monday night at the hospital’s emergency room. According to arrest records, 66-year-old James Randolph of North Liberty was discharged from the UIHC emergency room and began waiting for a taxicab. He allegedly became frustrated by how much time it was taking for the cab to arrive, and police say he began yelling and disturbing the public quiet. Randolph then allegedly hit a UIHC employee in the jaw with his forearm. Police say he later admitted to the attack.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO