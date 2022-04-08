Lawyers for IC man convicted of sexually abusing a minor ask for continuance in appeal

A Coralville woman arrested for operating under the influence faces additional charges after allegedly bringing contraband to the Johnson County Jail. Iowa City Police observed 19-year-old Angel-Jessica Najera Perez of 10th Street near the intersection of Burlington and Linn Streets just before 1:40 am Thursday committing a moving violation and initiated a traffic stop. The inside of the vehicle allegedly smelled of marijuana, and Najera Perez reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. After exhibiting impairment on field tests, she was given a PBT. A Datamaster showed her blood-alcohol level at or near .080 percent, and a urine sample was collected for testing.
